Un muerto y dos heridos tras descarrilar un Alvia Ferrol-Madrid al arrollar a un coche en Zamora

Los dos heridos son el conductor titular y un maquinista que se encontraba en prácticas. Los 180 pasajeros del tren han resultado ilesos.

02/06/2020.- Efectivos sanitarios y de la Guardia Civil acuden al lugar donde la locomotora de un tren Alvia que realiza la ruta Ferrol-Madrid ha descarrilado a su paso por la localidad zamorana de Hiniesta, al arrollar a un vehículo cuyo conductor ha fal
Sanitarios y la Guardia Civil acuden al lugar donde la locomotora de un tren Alvia ha descarrilado a su paso por Hiniesta, al arrollar a un vehículo cuyo conductor ha fallecido. / EFE - MARIAM MONTESINOS

madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias

La locomotora de un tren Alvia que realiza la ruta Ferrol-Madrid ha descarrilado a su paso por la localidad zamorana de Hiniesta al arrollar a un vehículo cuyo conductor ha fallecido, mientras que los 180 pasajeros del tren han resultado ilesos. Según fuentes de Renfe, hay dos heridos que son el conductor titular y un maquinista que se encontraba en prácticas.

El accidente ha ocurrido a las 16:11 horas. Según detalla Adif a través de Twitter, "el accidente ha ocurrido, según los primeros indicios, al colisionar el tren con un vehículo de carretera caído desde un paso superior en la zona de la Estación de La Hiniesta (Zamora)".

El conductor del turismo ha perdido la vida, mientras que los maquinistas de la locomotora del tren quedaron atrapados en el interior de la misma pero, según el 112 ya han sido excarcelados y trasladados a un hospital. Los 180 pasajeros, por su parte, han resultado ilesos, según las mismas fuentes.

El 112 Castilla y León ha señalado que, según los alertantes, los vagones han quedado en pie y los pasajeros salían por sus propios medios. La sala de operaciones del 112 ha dado aviso del incidente a Guardia Civil (COS), bomberos de Zamora, Cruz Roja, que envía una ambulancia de soporte vital básico y a Emergencias Sanitarias, Sacyl, que ha enviado dos helicópteros medicalizados, dos ambulancias de soporte vital básico y una UVI móvil.

A su llegada al lugar los organismos informaron de que el accidente se ha producido al caer un coche todoterreno desde un puente y chocar el tren contra él

