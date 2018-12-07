Público
Al menos dos muertos en un accidente de avioneta en Badia del Vallès (Barcelona)

Se disponía a aterrizar y se ha estrellado sobre el tejado de una gasolinera, según informa el Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (Sem).

Dos personas han muerto este viernes por la tarde en un accidente de una avioneta que se ha estrellado sobre el tejado de una gasolinera en Badia del Vallès (Barcelona), ha informado el Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (Sem).

Los Bomberos han recibido el aviso del siniestro a las 17.15 horas y siete dotaciones de bomberos se han dirigido al lugar junto a otros equipos de emergencias, han informado el cuerpo.

El Aeropuerto de Sabadell ha informado a Bombers de que la avioneta se disponía a aterrizar y se ha estrellado, y Protección Civil ha activado la alerta Aerocat.

