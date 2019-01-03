El 2018 ha roto la tendencia al alza en la siniestralidad vial de los últimos cuatro años y ha cerrado con 1.180 muertos en accidentes de tráfico en las carreteras interurbanas, lo que supone 18 fallecimientos menos que en 2017.
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, acompañado del director general de Tráfico, Pere Navarro, ha presentado hoy estos datos en rueda de prensa al hacer balance de la accidentalidad vial del año que acaba de terminar.
El balance presentado este jueves contabiliza las víctimas mortales registradas en las 24 horas siguientes al accidente.
(Habrá ampliación)
