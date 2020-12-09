Estás leyendo: Al menos dos muertos y 17 heridos en el incendio de una nave abandonada en Badalona

Al menos dos muertos y 17 heridos en el incendio de una nave abandonada en Badalona

Varias personas vivían en el interior de la nave. "El edificio está en riesgo de colapso, y puede caer en cualquier momento", ha indicado el conseller de Interior, Miquel Sàmper.

Una veintena de dotaciones de los Bomberos de la Generalitat trabajan en la extinción del incendio de una nave abandonada en la localidad barcelonesa de Badalona.
BARCELONA

Actualizado:

agencias

Un incendio de una nave abandonada de Badalona (Barcelona) deja al menos dos muertos y 17 personas heridas, dos en estado crítico y cuatro de carácter grave.

A través de las redes sociales, los bomberos de la Generalitat han informado esta madrugada de que habían localizado dos víctimas mortales en el interior de la nave incendiada, en la que continúan trabajando una treintena de dotaciones con todas las precauciones ante "el riesgo de colapso estructural" del edificio.

La nave incendiada es un edificio de tres plantas situado en la calle Tortosa, en el barrio del Gorg, de Badalona, que está abandonado desde hace años, pero en la que residía alrededor de un centenar de personas.

Al lugar ha acudido el conseller de Interior, Miquel Sàmper, para conocer de primera mano la magnitud del incendio, del que también están pendientes el presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, y la consellera de Salud, Alba Vergés.

"El incendio tiene unas características demoledoras. El edificio está en riesgo de colapso, y puede caer en cualquier momento", ha indicado el conseller de Interior, que ha asegurado que tras apagar el incendio serán los Mossos quienes tengan que hacer un trabajo de investigación para determinar si se trata de un fuego fortuito o intencionado.

El aviso se ha recibido a las 20:54 horas de este miércoles. Al lugar del incendio se han desplazado unidades de los Bomberos de la Generalitat, de la Guardia Urbana de Badalona, del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas y de los Mossos d'Esquadra.

