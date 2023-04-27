Newsletters

Dos muertos y varios heridos en un atropello en el Paseo de Extremadura de Madrid

Dos personas han perdido la vida y otras dos han resultado heridas tras ser atropelladas en diferentes puntos del madrileño Paseo de Extremadura por un vehículo que circulaba a gran velocidad. 

La Policía Municipal ha detenido al autor del atropello, que huía de la Guardia Civil y circulaba a gran velocidad. 

(Habrá ampliación)

