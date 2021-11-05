Estás leyendo: Dos muertos tras una pelea entre bandas narcotraficantes rivales en un hotel de la Riviera Maya

Público
Público

México Dos muertos tras una pelea entre bandas narcotraficantes rivales en un hotel de la Riviera Maya

La Policía avanza que los fallecidos son vendedores de droga, pero aún se desconoce a qué grupo pertenecían.

Tres miembros de la Guardia Nacional vigilan la entrada del hotel Wyatt Ziva Riviera una hora después de la reyerta.
Tres miembros de la Guardia Nacional vigilan la entrada del hotel Wyatt Ziva Riviera una hora después de la reyerta. Paola Chiomante / Reuters

riviera maya (méxico)

Actualizado:

Dos bandas de narcotraficantes se pelean en la Riviera Maya (México) y aterran a los turistas que se encontraban en un hotel de Puerto Morelos, cerca de Cancún. Según las autoridades, la reyerta ha dejado dos fallecidos que participaron en la contienda. Respecto a los huéspedes del hotel, no hay nadie herido de gravedad pero una mujer ha tenido que ser atendida después de recibir un golpe.

Un grupo de diez hombres armados con pistolas largas irrumpió en la zona turística por un área de playa que se encuentra entre los hoteles Azul Beach Hyatt Ziva Riviera. Los primeros informes policiales indican que los fallecidos son supuestos vendedores de droga, pero no entran al detalle de a qué banda pertenecían ni a ninguna característica concreta.

Un ejecutivo de la cadena NBC que se hospedaba en el Hyatt ha ido recogiendo lo que ocurría y lo ha publicado en Twitter. "Tirador activo en la propiedad del Hyatt Ziva Riviera. Todos los huéspedes y empleados se están escondiendo. Paramédicos han llegado", contaba Mike Sington.

"Entendemos que el equipo del hotel contactó de inmediato a las autoridades locales que se encuentran en el lugar investigando la situación. Se están tomando medidas en un esfuerzo por garantizar la seguridad de los huéspedes y colegas", declaró a la cadena estadounidense Telemundo un portavoz de uno de los hoteles afectados, el Hyatt.

El comando desembarcó en la zona marítima de Petempich, cerca de los núcleos turísticos de Cancún y Playa del Carmen. Según las primeras informaciones, los narcotraficantes secuestraron a los turistas y escaparon en lancha. Una versión que fue desmentida por las autoridades, ya que no fue un secuestro y se desconoce cómo huyeron.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público