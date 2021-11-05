Dos muertos tras una pelea entre bandas narcotraficantes rivales en un hotel de la Riviera Maya 

riviera maya (méxico)
Dos bandas de narcotraficantes se pelean en la Riviera Maya, y aterran a los turistas que se encontraban en el en un hotel de Puerto Morelos. Según las autoridades, la reyerta ha dejado dos fallecidos que participaron en contienda. Respecto a los huéspedes del hotel, no hay nadie herido de gravedad pero una mujer ha tenido que ser atendida después de recibir un golpe.
Un grupo de diez hombres armados con pistolas largas irrumpieron en la zona turística por un área de playa que se encuentra entre los hoteles Azul beach Hyatt Ziva Riviera. Los primeros informes policiales indican que los fallecidos son supuestos narcomenudistas, pero no entran al detalle de a qué banda pertenecían ni a ninguna característica
Active shooter at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. All guests confined to lobby now. Hotel staff huddled together in corner. Still no announcement or update from hotel, Hyatt, or police. Several guests have now told be they saw gunman come up from the beach, actively shooting. pic.twitter.com/fL9BP7Jisb— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2021
