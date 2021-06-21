Una mujer de 56 años es apuñalada por su pareja en Valladolid

VAlladolidActualizado:
Una mujer de 56 años se encuentra herida de gravedad al haber sido apuñalada en el tórax supuestamente por su pareja esta tarde en Valladolid, según ha informado a Efe el Servicio de Emergencias 112 de Castilla y León.
La agresión se ha producido pasadas las 16.40 horas de esta tarde en la calle Montreal de Valladolid y hasta el lugar de los hechos se han trasladado varios agentes de la Policía Nacional y una UVI móvil, que ha trasladado a la mujer al Hospital Clínico de Valladolid.
La policía ya ha detenido a la supuesta pareja de la mujer según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Policía Nacional.
Una llamada a las 16.42 horas ha alertado de que una mujer había sufrido heridas de arma blanca en la calle Montreal de la capital vallisoletana a manos de su pareja, han explicado a Efe fuentes del Servicio de Emergencias 112 de Castilla y León.
Además de las asistencias sanitarias, hasta el lugar del suceso, situado en la urbanización Santa Ana, al sur de Valladolid, se han desplazado agentes de la Policía Científica para investigar lo ocurrido, según testigos presenciales, que han detallado que el lugar en el que indagan los policías es una vivienda unifamiliar.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. También se presta atención mediante WhatsApp a través del número 600000016 y los menores pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10.
