Una mujer asesinada por su marido en el barrio sevillano de Cerro del Águila

Un hombre de 63 años ha asesinado a su esposa de 60 en un domicilio de la barriada sevillana del Cerro del Águila. Según ha informado la Policía Nacional, que ha catalogado este caso como un crimen machista, el agresor disparó a la mujer con una escopeta de caza para, a continuación, quitarse la vida con el mismo arma.
Los cuerpos han sido encontrados ya sin vida después de que el aviso de lo sucedido llegara pasadas las 20.30 horas a las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad. Se trata del asesinato machista número 33 en lo que va del año en España.
Fuentes policiales han confirmado a Europa Press que la mujer, a la que este miércoles se le realizará la autopsia, presenta varios impactos de bala en el cuerpo. Asimismo, el hombre se habría disparado con la escopeta con la que habría arrebatado la vida de su mujer en el interior del inmueble, localizado en la calle Virgilio Mattoni.
Será el Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Sevilla el que se haga cargo de las diligencias debidas por este caso.
