"Vendo el exceso de papel higiénico que ya no necesito. Los vendo a 20 dólares el paquete de 18 unidades. Estoy cerca de las tiendas de Moryfield. No me ataquéis por haberme asegurado de que mi familia estuviese preparada para una pandemia".

Este anuncio publicado en Facebook, aunque el post ya ha sido eliminado, por una mujer australiana que pone a la venta 378 rollos de papel higiénico que compró al inicio de la emergencia sanitaria y que ahora le sobran, le ha valido críticas feroces en las redes sociales.

Cuando empezó la emergencia, uno de los productos que más se acapararon en todo el mundo fue el papel higiénico. Los rollos eran casi lo primero que se agotaba en los supermercados.

"Oportunista" o "¿Qué pasa?¿Ya no necesitas más papel higiénico? Te hiciste con todo el que pudiste, ahora asume las consecuencias", le han escrito algunos usuarios.

"No, no voy a criticarte por acumular tanto papel higiénico e inflar los precios. Tienes 21 packs de 18 unidades. Esto es MUCHO más papel del que va a necesitar una familia como la tuya durante esta crisis. Asume las consecuencias", ha escrito otro.

