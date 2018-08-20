Público
Público

Pilar de la Horadada Una mujer, expulsada de una piscina municipal por llevar un biquini de pantalón

El socorrista de la piscina del municipio alicantino Pilar de la Horadada hizo que la mujer abandonara la zona de baño, junto a su hija de un año, porque la vestimenta que portaba "no era la adecuada".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El traje de baño por el que fue expulsada la mujer/FAcebook

El traje de baño por el que fue expulsada la mujer/FAcebook

Una mujer ha presentado una denuncia ante la Guardia Civil por haber sido expulsada de una piscina municipal de Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante). El socorrista hizo que la mujer abandonara la zona de baño, junto a su hija de un año, por llevar un biquini con la parte inferior de tipo pantalón o pata.

Raquel Pérez, compañera sentimental de la denunciante, ha relatado los hechos en su cuenta personal de Facebook. En la publicación, que la han compartido más de 3.000 personas, se pueden observar las imágenes del traje de baño, así como la denuncia y la hoja de reclamaciones que interpuso.

La afectada relata en su denuncia que el socorrista le instó a abandonar las instalaciones porque la vestimenta que portaba la denunciante "no era la adecuada" y no cumplía con las normativas de la piscina municipal. 

Pérez explica en su publicación que "lo que más le duele de todo" es que su hija se fue del lugar llorando por haber sido expulsada. Además, la usuaria invita a la reflexión: "Un hombre puede llevar un bañador de pata, una mujer no, se le exige una braga. Al hombre no se le exige bañador tipo calzoncillo, ¿por qué?".

Etiquetas