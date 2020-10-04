Tenía 48 años y Sonia fallecía en agosto por un cáncer de colon. Su familia ha denunciado que su centro de salud, ubicado en Espinosa de los Monteros –Burgos–, no le dio nunca una cita presencial durante tres meses. Cuando le diagnosticaron la enfermedad ya era demasiado tarde.

"Leerlo ya conmueve y remueve", aseguraba a través de Twitter el secretario general del PSOE en Castilla y León Luis Tudanca. La noticia, de la que se han hecho eco todos los medios, ha logrado poner de nuevo sobre la mesa las deficiencias de la atención primaria, saturada por la pandemia del coronavirus.



"Mi hermana se moría al otro lado del teléfono y Sanidad nunca le tendió la ayuda que necesitaba", criticaba la hermana de la fallecida en declaraciones a El correo de Burgos.

"No aparecerá en ninguna estadística, pero sin duda ha sido una víctima de la covid. Y también lo ha sido, cuánto me duele, de quien nunca debió llevar una bata blanca", apostilla la hermana de la víctima, que acusa de negligencia al médico de cabecera por no atender a Sonia.

