El Papa Francisco reclamó este domingo un mayor presencia de mujeres "en los diferentes campos de responsabilidad de la vida de la Iglesia en particular, y no sólo en el campo cultural" durante la ceremonia de entrega de los premios Joseph Ratzinger.
Al entregar el galardón que otorga la fundación vaticana que lleva el nombre del papa Emérito Benedicto XVI a la teóloga Anne-Marie Pelletier, Francisco subrayó la importancia "de que se reconozca cada vez más la contribución de las mujeres en el campo de la investigación teológica científica y de la enseñanza de la teología, consideradas durante mucho tiempo territorios casi exclusivos del clero".
Y añadió que es necesario que "esta contribución sea estimulada y que encuentre un espacio más amplio, coherente con el crecimiento de la presencia femenina en los diferentes campos de responsabilidad de la vida de la Iglesia en particular, y no sólo en el campo cultural".
"Desde que Pablo VI proclamó a Teresa de Ávila y a Catalina de Siena doctoras de la Iglesia no cabe duda de que las mujeres pueden alcanzar las cimas más altas en la inteligencia de la fe", dijo.
Y recordó que también "Juan Pablo II y Benedicto XVI lo han confirmado, incluyendo en la serie de doctores los nombres de otras mujeres, como Santa Teresa de Lisieux y Hildegarda de Bingen".
El premio Ratzinger también fue entregado hoy al arquitecto Mario Botta.
El papa explicó que el compromiso del arquitecto es "de altísimo valor y debe ser reconocido y animado por la Iglesia" sobre todo cuando "se arriesga el olvido de la dimensión espiritual y la deshumanización de los espacios urbanos"
