Una mujer se pone de parto en un autobús y el chófer le lleva al hospital junto con el resto de pasajeros

El conductor del vehículo articulado ha llevado a la mujer hasta la puerta de la maternidad del Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra, donde efectivos sanitarios le han recogido en una camilla y le han llevado al paritorio.

10/10/2015 - Imagen de una mujer embarazada / Daniel Reche (pixabay)

Imagen de una mujer embarazada / Daniel Reche (pixabay)

Una mujer se ha puesto de parto en un autobús de transporte urbano de la comarca de Pamplona que recorría la línea 4 (Barañáin-Villava) y el chófer le ha llevado, junto con el resto de pasajeros, hasta el Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra.

Hacia las 6.35 horas, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la compañía, varias personas se han subido en Barañáin al autobús, entre ellas una mujer embarazada a la que, han apuntado, "se veía que le pasaba algo" y que ha comentado que tenía contracciones.

Poco después se ha puesto de parto, por lo que el conductor ha contactado rápidamente con la emisora y desde esta y algunos de los pasajeros se ha llamado al servicio de emergencias del 112 para pedir una ambulancia.

Sin embargo, al ver que "la cosa era seria", ante la inminencia del parto, el conductor ha optado por ir con el autobús hasta la puerta del hospital, con todos los viajeros que había en ese momento en su interior.

Así con el vehículo articulado, de grandes dimensiones, el chófer que, según han precisado "cuenta con mucha experiencia", ha llevado a la mujer hasta la puerta de la maternidad del Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra, donde efectivos sanitarios le han recogido en una camilla y le han llevado al paritorio.

