Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Una mujer secuestrada por su expareja se escapa y aparece en una localidad de Girona

El secuestrador presuntamente se llevó a la mujer contra su voluntad hacia el área del macizo de Les Gavarres el domingo por la noche y la ató y la agredió con un objeto punzante, pero ella consiguió escapar y llegar a Quart.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Dos agentes de los Mossos. / EFE

Dos agentes de los Mossos. / EFE

Una mujer que presuntamente fue secuestrada y agredida por su expareja la noche del domingo consiguió escapar y apareció en el municipio de Quart (Girona), y los Mossos d'Esquadra buscan desde el lunes al hombre sospechoso.

Él presuntamente se llevó a la mujer contra su voluntad hacia el área del macizo de Les Gavarres el domingo por la noche y la ató y la agredió con un objeto punzante, pero ella consiguió escapar y llegar a Quart.

Vecinos del municipio alertaron a los Mossos de los hechos, y la policía catalana abrió el lunes por la mañana una investigación para encontrar al presunto autor.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad