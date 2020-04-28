Estás leyendo: Una mujer y sus siete hijos menores huyen de su agresor por los tejados de Málaga

Violencia machista Una mujer y sus siete hijos menores huyen de su agresor por los tejados de Málaga

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 16 de abril en Málaga. El hombre fue detenido acusado de un delito de violencia de género a pesar de que intentó huir.

016. Teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica. /EUROPA PRESS
016. Teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica. /EUROPA PRESS

El pasado 16 de abril, en pleno confinamiento por la emergencia por el coronavirus, una mujer con sus siete hijos huyeron por los tejados de la ciudad de Málaga escapando de la agresión de su  compañero sentimental. 

Eso es lo que cuenta el diario El Mundo. Según esta información, los hechos ocurrieron el pasado día 16 de abril. Ese día la Policía Local de Málaga recibió la llamada de una vecina que aseguraba que estaba viendo a una mujer con un grupo de menores y jóvenes que caminaba por la azotea de un edificio.

Varias patrullas se desplazaron al lugar y tras preguntar a varias personas finalmente localizaron a la víctima y a sus hijos en la vivienda de una vecina. "Llorando, muy nerviosa y en estado de shock", según El Mundo, la mujer relató a los agentes por qué huía. Su pareja fue arrestado por un delito de violencia de género, pero antes el hombre intentó huir.

El individuo únicamente se limitó a decir que habían discutido a pesar de que en el domicilio familiar había claros signos de violencia. El detenido pasó a disposición judicial. 

El  número de llamadas al teléfono 016 de atención a víctimas de la violencia machista durante este pasado mes de marzo ha ascendido a 6.273, la cifra más alta de los tres últimos años y un 10,6% más que en el mismo mes del año pasado, según los datos del Boletín Estadístico Mensual sobre Violencia de Género.

El promedio de llamadas diarias durante este pasado mes fue de 202, un 10,4 % más que en el mismo período del año 2019 y el 67,8% de estas llamadas fueron efectuadas por la propia usuaria.cido.

