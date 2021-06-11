El Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Jerez incoa diligencias previas contra El Cigala

El Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) ha incoado diligencias previas por un presunto delito de maltrato habitual contra Diego Ramón Jiménez Salazar, conocido como Diego El Cigala, detenido en Madrid la noche del pasado miércoles tras ser denunciado por una mujer.
Según ha informado el TSJA, tras denunciar los hechos ante la Policía Nacional de Jerez, la mujer ha comparecido en la mañana de este viernes ante el Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Jerez y ha ratificado la denuncia.
Ahora, el Juzgado está pendiente de recibir las actuaciones del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Madrid en funciones de guardia ante el que compareció este jueves el detenido, que quedó en libertad provisional.
Cabe recordar que tras ser puesto en libertad, El Cigala declaró a Europa Press que estaba muy contento y que se iba a cantar para Málaga. En cuanto al motivo de su detención, respondió: "Seguro que son los dineros, siempre quieren dineros las mujeres".
La libertad se acordó al no apreciarse riesgo de fuga. Por su parte, su abogado destacó a las puertas del juzgado que entendía que "no existe indicio alguno que sustente esa denuncia".
