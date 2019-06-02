El proyecto audiovisual ¿Por qué tan pocas? Tecnólogas y científicas españolas a la luz nace con el objetivo de visibilizar el trabajo de las mujeres en la ciencia y para "crear nuevos referentes femeninos para niñas y adolescentes", según anuncian desde la organización en un comunicado.
"¿Cuántas mujeres científicas conoces? ¿Qué porcentaje de premios científicos crees que se conceden a las mujeres? ¿Cuántas mujeres han recibido un Premio Nobel de ciencias? La ciudadanía no sabe o no contesta". Con estas preguntas el proyecto pone en el foco de atención este problema actual, reflejo del machismo aún imperante en muchos campos.
El largometraje documental, financiado por la Fundación Española para la Ciencia y la Tecnología FECYT) y la Universidad Complutense de Madrid -en colaboración con Zampanò Producciones-, será presentado el 19 de junio en la Sala Berlanga de Madrid. Pero este proyecto va más allá: se han realizado 20 piezas audiovisuales con entrevistas a científicas de renombre en España como Margarita Salas, María Blasco, Clara Grima o Elena García Armadas.
Ante la necesidad acabar con el desconocimiento de las aportaciones de las mujeres en esta área en la sociedad, estas entrevistas pretenden dar a conocer las historias de científicas y tecnólogas españolas "con el fin de que las futuras generaciones accedan a modelos adecuados para su aprendizaje, desarrollo intelectual y posteriores intereses profesionales en igualdad".
