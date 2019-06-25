Público
Muley El Medhi Un ajuste de cuentas, posible causa del ataque contra la mezquita de Ceuta

Se descarta una motivación religiosa como causa del ataque, sin embargo, la Policía Científica lo relaciona con una advertencia para alguien que estaba rezando dentro.

En la imagen, vista de la mezquita Muley el Mehdi con uno de los disparos. (REDUAN | EFE)

La Policía Nacional baraja un ajuste de cuentas como posible causa de los disparos efectuados este lunes contra una mezquita de Ceuta y descarta una motivación religiosa, han informado a EFE fuentes próximas a la investigación.

Los investigadores han determinado que los autores del ataque conocían perfectamente los horarios del templo para cumplir con la primera oración del día, la del alba, que se realiza sobre las 5.30 horas de la madrugada, que fue cuando se registraron los disparos.

Según los datos recabados por la Policía Científica en el lugar de los hechos, la agresión puede estar relacionada con un ajuste de cuentas o una advertencia hacia alguien que rezaba en el interior de la mezquita Muley El Medhi, la segunda más importante de Ceuta.

Las balas impactaron sobre varios puntos de la fachada, aunque una de ellas lo hizo a pocos centímetros de la puerta, por lo que una desviación del tiro habría provocado que entrara a la sala de oración.

La Policía Nacional mantiene la investigación abierta para la detención de los autores de la agresión, que iban encapuchados y efectuaron los disparos desde una motocicleta.

