Multa de 3.000 euros para un grupo de ultraderecha por boicotear 'Mientras dure la guerra' en un cine de València

Los cinco ultraderechistas irrumpieron en la proyección con gritos de "Viva España" o "Viva cristo rey". 

Una imagen del boicot de España 2000 a la película de Amenábar en una sala de València.

La Delegación del Gobierno de la Comunitat Valenciana ha propuesto una sanción de 3.000 euros para cada uno de los cinco ultraderechistas que intentaron boicotear la proyección de la última película del director Alejandro Amenábar, Mientras dure la guerra en un cine de València.

Al inicio del pase de la película el pasado 4 de octubre, este grupo desplegó una pancarta con el lema "Únete a la resistencia España 2000" y profirió gritos como "Viva España" y "Viva cristo rey", tal y como se puede ver en un vídeo colgado en redes sociales por la propia formación de ultraderecha, que afirmaba que la película "cuenta la historia de forma sesgada y llena de errores históricos".

El film refleja el apoyo inicial del escritor Miguel de Unamuno el golpe militar franquista y el replanteamiento de esta postura ante la deriva sangrienta del conflicto y el encarcelamiento de algunos de sus compañeros.

Fuentes de la delegación han señalado que esta actuación constituye una "infracción grave" del artículo 36.1 de la Ley Orgánica 4/2015, de 30 de marzo, de protección de la seguridad ciudadana. Las mismas fuentes han detallado que recibieron la denuncia a finales de octubre.

El artículo considera una infracción grave "la perturbación de la seguridad ciudadana en actos públicos, espectáculos deportivos o culturales, solemnidades y oficios religiosos u otras reuniones a las que asistan numerosas personas, cuando no sean constitutivas de infracción penal".

