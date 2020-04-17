Estás leyendo: 'El Mundo' divulga un publirreportaje que recomienda las "mejores escorts en Valladolid"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

'El Mundo' divulga un publirreportaje que recomienda las "mejores escorts en Valladolid"

El anuncio, que ya ha sido retirado de la web, detallaba los servicios de una empresa en la ciudad de Castilla y León.

Publicación de 'El Mundo'.
Publicación de 'El Mundo'.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El diario El Mundo, a través de su edición vallisoletana, publicó este viernes una información patrocinada sobre "los mejores servicios de scorts de Valladolid" que, tras recibir críticas desde las redes sociales, ya ha sido eliminada.

El anuncio facilitaba el nombre de una empresa que ofrecía este tipo de servicios y se hacía eco de los servicios de los que se disponía. "Se cumple cualquier tipo de fantasía sexual", aseguraba el anuncio.

Además de que estas mujeres sirvieran de acompañante en cenas "románticas", también se ofrecen por su "discreción", por sus "conversaciones dulces" y por "experiencias sexuales alejadas de los clásicos tabúes que imperan en la sociedad".

El artículo, que ya ha sido retirado de la web, ha sido duramente criticado por asociaciones feministas de la región, que no aprueban "que un medio pueda obtener ingresos promocionando una actividad de explotación y mercantilización de la mujer", tal y como ha pronunciado en Twitter la Asociación de Periodistas Feministas de Castilla y León.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú