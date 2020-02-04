Estás leyendo: El municipio malagueño de Gaucín construirá un tanatorio sobre una fosa con víctimas del franquismo

El municipio malagueño de Gaucín construirá un tanatorio sobre una fosa con víctimas del franquismo 

La obra se hará en el cementerio del municipio. Según el mapa de fosas del Ministerio de Justicia, allí se encuentran "más de 50 cuerpos de personas fusiladas entre 1936 y 1939".

Plano donde se construirá un tanatorio en Gaucín (Málaga). / FACEBOOK

El Ayuntamiento de Gaucín, en Málaga, construirá un tanatorio sobre una fosa con víctimas del franquismo. El alcalde Pedro Godino Martín (PP) explicó en un pleno de 2018 que "dicha obra está financiada con fondos de la diputación de Málaga". 

Según recoge lavozdelsur.es, el proyecto tiene además la aprobación de la delegación territorial de Medio Ambiente y Ordenación del Territorio en Málaga. Este tanatorio, se encontrará en el cementerio del municipio, donde se "sabe que contendría más de 50 cuerpos de personas fusiladas entre 1936 y 1939, aunque no todas están identificadas, ya que la mayoría de ellos no eran del pueblo", según detalla el mapa de fosas del Ministerio de Justicia.

Las víctimas fusiladas se encuentran en una fosa que aún no ha sido intervenida, y que "no está delimitada ni señalizada salvo por las flores que depositan familiares". 

El Ayuntamiento decidió, además, expropiar de forma forzosa una parcela de un vecino de una extensión de 167,29 metros cuadrados a cambio de 15.940,73 euros para ampliar el cementerio. En el vídeo difundido del pleno de hace dos años, se ve como Godino Martín explica que se intentó llegar a un acuerdo con el dueño de la propiedad en numerosas ocasiones.

Según el Boletín Oficial de la Junta de Andalucía (BOJA), esta obra "no afecta en principio, según consta, a ningún yacimiento arqueológico existente en la zona"

