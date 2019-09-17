Público
Murcia La alcaldesa de Cartagena salió de fiesta mientras la gota fría azotaba la ciudad

Ana Belén Castejón fue grabada en un evento la noche del sábado. Estaba acompañada por el concejal de Cultura, David Martínez y un grupo de amigos.  

03/07/2019 - La actual alcaldesa de Cartagena (Murcia), Ana Belén Castejón / EFE

La alcaldesa de Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, salió de fiesta en la madrugada del domingo mientras la crisis de la gota fría devastaba amplias zonas la ciudad.  Así, Castejón fue vista un bar de copas de Cabo de Palos acompañada por el concejal de Cultura, David Martínez.

Según admite Castejón, del PSOE, se acercó "durante una hora y media" a la fiesta de cumpleaños y despedida de soltero de su compañero socialista, así lo aseguró en el diario La Verdad. Varias personas que se encontraban en el bar reconocieron a la alcaldesa y la grabaron en un vídeo que circula por las redes sociales. 

Por su parte, la alcaldesa socialista aseguró que previamente había estado trabajando en las poblaciones afectadas por el temporal. "Puedo presumir de haber hecho mi trabajo y de haber cumplido mi obligación y mi responsabilidad", afirmó en La Verdad. 

Así mismo, Castejón asegura tener pruebas de haber estado a las doce y media de la noche con el delegado del Gobierno, Francisco Jiménez. 

La polémica de Castejón se suma ahora a la noticia de que el responsable de Emergencias en Murcia, Pablo Ruiz Palacios (Ciudadanos) acudió al teatro el pasado viernes cuando la gota fría azotaba la región y dejaba cientos de lugares inundados.

