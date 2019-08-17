Público
Murcia Detenidos tres hombres por una violación grupal a una mujer en Murcia

La Policía ha arrestado además a una cuarta persona por omisión de socorro.

Fotografía de archivo de un agente de la Policía Nacional. - CNP

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a tres hombres por violar presuntamente en grupo a una mujer en Murcia, en la zona de Santa Rita. Una cuarta persona, una mujer, está detenida al parecer por omisión de socorro.

Un viandante encontró a la víctima y dio el aviso al '112', a las 13.07 horas, indicando que la mujer presentaba golpes y sangre en el rostro. Hasta el lugar se trasladó una ambulancia y efectivos de la Policía Nacional.

La víctima, de origen extranjero, relató que fue asaltada en el interior de un edificio por los tres detenidos que, tras golpearla, la obligaron a meterse en una vivienda donde la habrían violado.

Etiquetas

