La Policía Nacional ha detenido a tres hombres por violar presuntamente en grupo a una mujer en Murcia, en la zona de Santa Rita. Una cuarta persona, una mujer, está detenida al parecer por omisión de socorro.
Un viandante encontró a la víctima y dio el aviso al '112', a las 13.07 horas, indicando que la mujer presentaba golpes y sangre en el rostro. Hasta el lugar se trasladó una ambulancia y efectivos de la Policía Nacional.
La víctima, de origen extranjero, relató que fue asaltada en el interior de un edificio por los tres detenidos que, tras golpearla, la obligaron a meterse en una vivienda donde la habrían violado.
