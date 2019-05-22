Una bebé de tres días ha sido hallada abandonada este jueves en una calle de San Javier (Murcia) junto a una nota, según ha informado en un comunicado de prensa el teléfono único de emergencias 112 Región de Murcia.
El vecino alertó al centro de Coordinación de Emergencias a las 15:10 horas de que se había encontrado en el número 28 de la calle Las Cortes con un recién nacido, por lo que hasta allí acudieron efectivos de la Policía Local, que confirmaron que se trataba de un caso de abandono.
Posteriormente, los agentes pidieron un ambulancia y el coordinador médico de la Gerencia de Urgencias y Emergencias Sanitarias 061 envió una Unidad Móvil de Emergencias, cuyos sanitarios atendieron a la bebé, que se encuentra bien y que no presenta enfermedad alguna.
La niña fue trasladada al hospital General Universitario Los Arcos del Mar Menor, donde ha quedado ingresada en el servicio de pediatría. Los sanitarios han informado a Protección Civil de que se trata de un problema social y de que los servicios sociales se harán cargo de la bebé, añade la fuente.
