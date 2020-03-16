Estás leyendo: Hallan muerta a una mujer en Churra (Murcia) con signos violencia

Público
Público

Murcia Hallan muerta a una mujer en Churra (Murcia) con signos violencia

El cuerpo ha sido trasladado para realizar una autopsia que determinará la causa de la muerte y, hasta entonces, la policía mantiene varias hipótesis de lo ocurrido.

16/03/2020.- Agentes de la policía local de Murcia informan a una familia de que no se puede estar en la calle, debido al estado de alarma decretado por el gobierno, por la crisis del coronavirus, esta tarde en la Ronda de Garay de Murcia. EFE/Marcial Gui
16/03/2020.- Agentes de la policía local de Murcia informan a una familia de que no se puede estar en la calle, debido al estado de alarma decretado por el gobierno, por la crisis del coronavirus, esta tarde en la Ronda de Garay de Murcia. EFE/Marcial Guillén

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

Una mujer de 48 años ha sido hallada muerta en su domicilio de Churra (Murcia), sin que por el momento se conozcan mas detalles de lo ocurrido en un caso que la policía está investigando con el protocolo de muerte violenta, según ha informado un portavoz policial.

La mujer fue hallada a las 14:30 horas por un familiar, que fue el que llamó a la policía, en un caso que por el momento tiene varias hipótesis abiertas, según las mismas fuentes.

El cadáver ha sido levantado por el juez de guardia a las 16 horas, tras lo que fue trasladado al instituto anatómico forense para hacerle la autopsia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público