Un retraso de dos años en el diagnóstico de un tumor de médula benigno, confundido inicialmente con una escoliosis, terminó con F.A.N. (un joven de 15 años) parapléjico, por lo que el seguro del Servicio Murciando de Salud ha tenido que indemnizar al chico con 1.713.000 euros.
Acompañado por su madre cuando tenía 13 años, F.A.N. acudió al centro de salud por primera vez en marzo de 2013 con dolor de espalda. El tratamiento recetado fueron analgésicos para aliviar el dolor y vuelta a casa. Un año más tarde, en 2014, vuelven al centro sanitario ya que el dolor no deja dormir al chico y de nuevo vulven a recetarle analgésicos.
En noviembre de 2014, meses más tarde de la última visita, vuelven al Hospital Reina Sofía de Murcia, donde finalmente le realizan una radiografía. El médico concluye que tiene una escoliosis y le prescriben estiramientos.
De las 18 sesiones acordadas, el joven deja el tratamiento a la séptima porque no soporta el dolor. Es en enero de 2015 cuando el dolor de la espalda pasa al pecho y, aunque los médicos siguen diciendo que es un problema "osteomuscular", el 26 por la noche deja de sentir las piernas. Trasladado a otro centro sanitario, el Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de Arrixaca, le hacen una resonancia y tras ser diagnosticado con un tumor sangrante en la médula es operado de urgencia.
La sentencia del juzgado de Majadahonda, de la que informa este lunes El Mundo, obliga a la aseguradora del Servicio Murciano de Salud, Mafre, a pagar una indemnización de 1.713.000 euros por la cadena de negligencias en su diagnóstico. Sin embargo, el retraso de dos años en el diagnóstico -con hasta siete visitas al centro sanitario- terminó con F.A.N. en silla de ruedas de por vida.
