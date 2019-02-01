Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Mutilación genital Declaran culpable por mutilación genital a la primera persona en Reino Unido

La mujer, de origen ugandés y de 37 años, fue hallada culpable por un jurado en el tribunal penal londinense de Old Bailey. La sentencia se conocerá el próximo 8 de marzo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo del Parlamento de Londres./ EFE

Banderas de la Unión Europea y Reino Unido frente al Parlamento en Londres. / REUTERS

La madre de una niña de tres años se convirtió este viernes en la primera persona que ha sido declarada culpable en el Reino Unido de un delito de mutilación genital femenina. La mujer, de origen ugandés y de 37 años, fue hallada culpable por un jurado en el tribunal penal londinense de Old Bailey y conocerá su sentencia el próximo 8 de marzo.

La jueza Philippa Whipple avanzó que la mujer se enfrenta a una "larga" condena por un delito penado con hasta 14 años de prisión en el Reino Unido. Durante el proceso, la acusada, cuya identidad no ha sido desvelada, se declaró inocente y aseguró que los daños que sufría la menor se produjeron en un accidente doméstico.Tras su deliberación, el jurado absolvió a la pareja de la mujer, de 34 años.

El delito de mutilación genital femenina esta penado con hasta 14 años de prisión en el Reino Unido

Durante la investigación del caso, la policía encontró diversos objetos que la acusada utilizaba como "hechizos" para tratar de silenciar a los trabajadores sociales y abogados que habían denunciado el caso, según se describió en el juicio.

La mutilación genital femenina, practicada en unos 30 países de África y algunos de Asia y Oriente Medio, es la práctica de extirpar los genitales externos femeninos y provocar otras heridas por razones no médicas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad