🗓️ Diumenge 24 el borbó pretén sopar a #Barcelona amb motiu de la inauguració del #MWC19



👉 Us convoquem a totes a sortir al carrer per dir-li NO ETS BENVINGUT, NO SOM SÚBDITS!



🕔 A les 17:00 totes al MNAC!#DESTRONEMLO#TombemElRègim#EnguanyNoSopes#NiReiNiPor pic.twitter.com/tfOAdre7CH