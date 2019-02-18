Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

MWC Los CDR se concentrarán contra el rey en la cena de inauguración del Mobile 

Hacen un llamamiento para dejar claro que "no es bienvenido" en Barcelona y que "no son sus súbditos".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, y Felipe VI se saludan en el Mobile World Congress. Febrero de 2018. AJUNTAMENT BARCELONA

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, y Felipe VI se saludan en el Mobile World Congress de febrero de 2018. / AJUNTAMENT BARCELONA

Los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han convocado una concentración contra la presencia del rey Felipe VI en la cena de apertura de la feria tecnológica internacional Mobile World Congress (MWC). 

Hacen un llamamiento para dejar claro que "no es bienvenido" en Barcelona. Por ello, han difundido a través de las redes sociales un mensaje convocando una concentración el próximo domingo en el Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya a las 17:00 horas.

Usan hashtags como "destronémoslo", "tumbemos el régimen", "este año no cenas" o "ni rey ni miedo".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad