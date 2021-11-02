Nace un bebé de 6,7 kilos, el tercero más grande registrado en Reino Unido

Cherral Mitchell, de 31 años, ha dado a luz a Alpha, el tercer bebé más grande registrado en Reino Unido, en el Hospital John Radcliffe, en Oxford. El recién nacido ha pesado 6,7 kilos y ha llegado al mundo por cesárea.



El peso de los bebés al nacer suele ir de los dos kilos y medio a los cuatro aproximadamente y es poco común que un neonato exceda este último peso. Los recién nacidos con un peso inferior son los conocidos como prematuros.

"Mi estómago era grande, pero no tanto, así que no sé dónde se escondía", comentó Mitchell. Las enfermeras tampoco se esperaban el tamaño de recién nacido, incluso el padre de Alpha, Tyson, se sorprendió. "Oh, Dios mío, es muy grande", le dijo a Mitchell durante el parto.

"No lo imaginábamos. Las enfermeras dijeron que tenía que ser el bebé más grande de Reino Unido, y estuvieron buscando con sus móviles en Google", comentaba Mitchell. Alpha no es el bebe más grande del mundo, pero si alcanza el top tres de Reino Unido. Debido a su tamaño sus padres han encontrado el apodo perfecto para el recién nacido: "Bebé de hipopótamo".

Es probable que el tamaño del neonato se deba a la condición de la madre, diagnosticada con diabetes gestacional. El bebé podría haberse alimentado de los fluidos de azúcar de su madre mientras estaba gestándose. Alpha se encuentra en recuperación. "Han bajado su ingesta de azúcar y subido su ingesta del biberón", ha asegurado Mitchell en sus redes sociales.