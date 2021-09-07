Nacen dos osos pandas gemelos en el Zoo de Madrid

madridActualizado:
El Zoo Aquarium de Madrid ha acogido este lunes el segundo parto gemelar de osos pandas en la historia del centro tras el alumbramiento de Hua Zui Ba, tras un arduo proceso de gestación iniciado el pasado abril. El parto daba comienzo a las cuatro de la madrugada con las primeras contracciones y la primera cría ha nacido media hora después.
La mamá oso "la cogía en su regazo para lamerla mientras el cachorro se movía de forma enérgica y emitía fuertes sonidos", así han descrito el alumbramiento en un comunicado emitido por el Zoo. A las doce de la mañana, Hua Zui Ba ha dado a luz a la segunda cría, una "sorpresa no del todo inesperada en esta especie", reconocen desde el centro. Las crías que nacen con la piel rosada serán totalmente dependientes de su madre los cuatro próximos meses hasta que puedan caminar por sí mismas y ser presentadas en la pagoda.
El pasado 12 de abril un equipo técnico de expertos en conservación (que, por primera vez, estaba integrado únicamente por técnicos españoles) logró inseminar artificialmente a esta hembra de oso panda gigante, según recuerda hoy el Zoo Aquarium de Madrid en un comunicado. El siguiente paso se dio a finales de agosto, cuando se puso en marcha la operativa técnica con la llegada de una incubadora para garantizar el intercambio de las crías, en el caso de gemelos (como sucedió en 2010, con los gemelos Po y De De).
Desde el centro reconocen que en esta especie de animales -catalogada actualmente "en estado vulnerable", según la lista roja de especies amenazadas- es habitual que el complejo proceso de gestación presente problemas en la fase final del ciclo. Además, en este caso se suma la dificultad de que no se ha podido realizar una ecografía a la hembra, ya que esta prueba solo puede efectuarse si el animal colabora voluntariamente, algo que no ha sucedido hasta el momento con Hua Zui Ba.
