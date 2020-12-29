madridActualizado:
La Guardia Civil encontró un almacén lleno de objetos vinculados al nazismo tras detener a tres sospechosos de ser los líderes de una red internacional que vendía armas a los narcotraficantes de la Costa del Sol y el Campo de Gibraltar, informó el martes el instituto armado español.
Tras una investigación de un año de duración a raíz de un "alarmante aumento" del uso de armas de fuego en la región, la Guardia Civil llevó a cabo registros en tres localizaciones, incautándose de 160 armas de fuego, cerca de 10.000 cartuchos y una granada con 1,5 kilos de explosivo militar.
El almacén donde se encontraron las armas estaba lleno de artefactos vinculados a colectivos de extrema derecha y a movimientos nazis, incluyendo retratos de Adolf Hitler, uniformes militares y medallas exhibidas como en un museo, según mostraron las imágenes facilitadas por la Guardia Civil.
Las autoridades arrestaron a dos ciudadanos alemanes, uno de los cuales tiene vínculos con grupos de extrema derecha, y a uno británico. Los tres fueron acusados de tráfico y depósito de armas, tráfico de drogas, tráfico de municiones y falsedad documental.
Según la Guardia Civil, la banda adquiría armas de guerra en países del Este antes de modificarlas en un taller clandestino de Málaga para vendérselas a los narcotraficantes. (Información de Nathan Allen; editado por Inti Landauro y Alison Williams; traducido por Darío Fernández en la redacción de Gdansk)
