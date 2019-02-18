Público
Narcotráfico Más de 300 guardias civiles actúan en una operación contra el narcotráfico en Andalucía

Desde primera hora de este lunes se están llevando a cabo registros y detenciones en Huelva, Sevilla, Cádiz y Málaga.

La Guardia Civil ha puesto en marcha este lunes una operación especial contra el narcotráfico que se desarrolla en cuatro provincias andaluzas, en concreto Cádiz, Huelva, Sevilla y Málaga, y en la que intervienen más de 300 agentes del Instituto Armado.

Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han señalado a Europa Press que esta actuación se está desarrollando desde primera hora de este lunes en cuatro provincias andaluzas y en la misma se están llevando a cabo registros domiciliarios y detenciones, sin que por el momento hayan trascendido datos exactos del número de arrestados.

Esta operación, en la que actúan más de 300 agentes del Instituto Armado, no guarda vinculación con la desarrollada el pasado 12 de febrero, dentro del Plan Especial de lucha contra el narcotráfico, en el Campo de Gibraltar. En aquella, denominada operación Trapera, se produjeron hasta 36 registros en la provincia de Cádiz, en La Línea de la Concepción, y en Málaga, practicando un total de 29 detenciones.

