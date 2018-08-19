Público
Narcotráfico Un detenido en Los Barrios tras emprotrar contra una casa un todoterreno en el que llevaba casi una tonelada de hachís

El vehículo había sido robado en la localidad de Rivas-Vaciamadrid. En el interior del coche, la Guardia Civil encontró 27 fardos de arpillera con 940 kilogramos de hachís.

Imagen de un guardia civil. EFE/Archivo

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en Los Barrios (Cádiz) a un hombre que, durante una persecución, empotró contra una vivienda el todoterreno que conducía y en el que llevaba 940 kilos de hachís.

Según ha informado el Instituto Armado, el operativo comenzó cuando el Sistema Integral de Vigilancia Exterior (SIVE) detectó una embarcación semirrígida de la que habitualmente se utiliza en el tráfico de drogas acercándose a gran velocidad a la playa de Palmones, en el término municipal de Los Barrios.

Al desplazarse una patrulla hasta la zona, observaron un todoterreno salir a gran velocidad procedente de la playa, por lo que comenzó una persecución.

Al detectar la presencia policial, el conductor del vehículo emprendió la huida por la autovía A-7, sentido Cádiz, y posteriormente por la autovía A-381, sentido Jerez, hasta salir de la autovía por la entrada sur a la población de Los Barrios.

En su huida, el detenido desobedeció las señales acústicas y luminosas de detención, circulando de forma temeraria y poniendo en grave peligro al resto de usuarios de la vía, con el fin de despistar a los agentes.

Finalmente, perdió el control del vehículo y se empotró contra el muro de un garaje de una de las viviendas, tras lo que huyó a pie, aunque pudo ser detenido.

En el interior del vehículo, la Guardia Civil encontró 27 fardos de arpillera con 940 kilogramos de hachís.

El vehículo había sido robado en la localidad de Rivas-Vaciamadrid.

