La Guardia Civil ha detenido al capitán de la Policía Judicial de este cuerpo en Algeciras (Cádiz) por su presunta vinculación con el narcotráfico de la zona del Campo de Gibraltar. Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han explicado que el arresto se ha producido este miércoles después de meses de investigación complejas y discretas dentro de la comandancia de Algeciras, donde se sospechó que el agente podía estar relacionado con algunos organizaciones de narcotráfico que operan en la zona.
El capitán de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil en Algeciras está siendo investigando por delitos de revelación de secretos, prevaricación, pertenencia a banda organizada y omisión del deber de evitar un delito. Está previsto que el arrestado pase a disposición judicial a lo largo del día.
La Asociación Unificada de Guardias Civiles ha mostrado en un comunicado su "honda preocupación ante una situación que, de demostrarse, pondría en evidencia algo que ya en su momento denunciamos: la extensión de los tentáculos del narcotráfico en la provincia de Cádiz hasta altas instancias de la Administración y la función pública", han explicado.
