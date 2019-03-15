Caminando Fronteras ha denunciado el hallazgo de un cadáver y la desaparición de 44 personas en aguas cercanas al mar de Alborán tras el naufragio de una patera que se buscaba desde el miércoles. Según el colectivo, 22 supervivientes han sido encontrados por la Marina marroquí, siete de ellos son mujeres.
La activista Helena Maleno, del colectivo Caminando Fronteras, ha señalado a través de su cuenta de Twitter que en la embarcación viajaban un total de 67 personas, de las que 45 han perdido la vida en el mar, aunque por el momento "sólo un cadáver ha sido recuperado".
Finalmente eran un total de sesenta y siete y entre las supervivientes hay siete mujeres. Solo un cadáver ha sido recuperado.— Helena Maleno Garzón (@HelenaMaleno) 14 de marzo de 2019
Hace dos días Maleno dio la alerta de que una patera se estaba hundiendo en el mar de Alborán. "Piden auxilio desde una patera con 58 personas en Alborán", escribió entonces, si bien después elevó a 67 la cifra de migrantes a bordo. "Los familiares temen lo peor si los países no colaboran lo suficiente para rescatarles", aseveró la activista.
Fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo indican a Europa Press que Marruecos es quien coordina la operación porque la embarcación se encontraba en zona SAR (Búsqueda y Rescate) marroquí. En cualquier caso, estas mismas fuentes apuntan que España ha puesto a disposición del país alauí sus medios de rescate, aunque precisan que por el momento no han sido activados porque Marruecos no lo ha pedido.
"Los rescates deben continuar por la noche. Las tragedias son evitables si los países colaboran en información y medios para defender el derecho a la vida", reclamó Caminando Fronteras este jueves.
Según la Organización Internacional para las migraciones, en lo que va de 2019 al menos 73 personas han fallecido o desaparecido en el mar Mediterráneo intentando llegar a costas españolas. De acuerdo a estos datos, 62 personas murieron en el mes de enero; 10 en febrero; y una en lo que va de marzo. Estas cifras, actualizadas a fecha 14 de marzo, no incluyen por tanto a las 45 personas cuya muerte o desaparición denuncia Caminando Fronteras.
