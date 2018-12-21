Más de 200 mayores (que viven en residencias de Vigo) han podido disfrutar de las luces de Navidad de la ciudad gracias a una iniciativa altruista del colectivo del taxi. La dificultad de movilidad de las personas más mayores suele ser un impedimento para que puedan dar una vuelta por el centro de la ciudad gallega, que durante las fiestas se encuentra abarrotado.
Cerca de medio centenar de conductores acordaron recoger a los ancianos en sus distintas residencias hasta llevarlos hasta la Porta do Sol, donde hay un árbol de Navidad de más de 30 metros de altura. El alcalde socialista, Abel Caballero, fue hasta allí para saludarles y les transmistió su "cariño" y "afecto" y "estas luces, que son las mejores del mundo, son para vosotros".
Una vez allí, los mayores disfrutaron de un villancico de John Lenon y de un espectáculo musical con las luces. La Policía Local de la ciudad gallega se encargó de cortar el tráfico para que los taxis (que formaban una caravana para trasladar a todos los mayores) pudieran acceder hasta el epicentro de las luces navideñas.
Manuel Chorén, portavoz de los taxistas, aseguraba sentirse "orgulloso" por "hacer esto de forma altruista" y se mostraba satisfecho al ver que la idea había sido todo un éxito.
