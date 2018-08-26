El dramaturgo Neil Simon, quien se convirtió en uno de los dramaturgos más prolíficos y populares de Broadway al combinar humor, drama e introspección en obras como 'La extraña pareja', 'The Goodbye Girl' y 'Lost in Yonkers', murió el domingo a la edad de 91, informó el New York Times, citando a su publicista.

Simon recurrió a su tumultuosa educación judía de Nueva York en muchas de sus obras.

En casi todas las temporadas teatrales fue un elemento básico de Broadway desde 1960 hasta mediados de la década de 1990, colocándolo en las filas de los mejores dramaturgos de Estados Unidos. Escribió más de 40 obras de teatro que fueron divertidas, conmovedoras e inmensamente populares, a veces pasando de la bufonada al melodrama con el giro de una frase.

Las obras de Simon se exhibieron en teatros abarrotados de todo el mundo

En un momento dado, tuvo un récord de cuatro jugadas simultáneas en Broadway.

Simon no solo fue un éxito del espectáculo "sino una institución". Si bien su voz y comedia eran decididamente de la costa este y con frecuencia reflejaban una experiencia étnica judía, las obras de Simon se exhibieron en teatros abarrotados de todo el mundo.

Ganó los premios Tony por T'La extraña pareja', 'Biloxi Blues' y 'Lost in Yonkers' y un cuarto por su contribución general al teatro estadounidense. Fue nominado para otros 13 Tonys.

'Lost in Yonkers' (1990), una historia dolorosamente divertida sobre la relación entre una madre abusiva y sus hijos adultos, también ganó el Premio Pulitzer de drama en 1991.