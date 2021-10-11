Estás leyendo: Netflix decide subir el precio de sus tarifas 'estándar' y 'premium' por su apuesta por producciones españolas

La compañía estadounidense justifica la subida por los más de 50 títulos hechos en España y una mejora en el servicio.

Netflix
Fotografía de un portátil en la página de Netflix. Pexels

madrid

Actualizado:

Netflix ha vuelto a subir sus tarifas en España, en concreto su plan estándar, que pasa de 11,99 a 12,99 euros, lo que supone un 8,3% más y el premium, que experimenta un incremento del 12,5% al pasar de 15,99 a 17,99 euros.

La tarifa básica se mantiene en 7,99 euros. Los cambios tienen como objetivo "reflejar las mejoras" del catálogo de series y películas de Netflix y la calidad de su servicio, ha indicado un portavoz de la compañía.

Las nuevas tarifas se aplicarán desde hoy a nuevos clientes mientras que los ya suscriptores de los planes estándar y premium comenzarán a recibir notificaciones por correo electrónico y en su aplicación a partir del 18 de octubre y según su ciclo de facturación.

Netflix recuerda su apuesta por 70 producciones y 50 títulos 'Made in Spain' en los últimos  cinco años

La última subida de precios en España se produjo en junio de 2019 y afectó a las mismas tarifas: la estándar -que ofrece alta definición en dos dispositivos a la vez- subió un euro y la premium -resolución 4K y cuatro dispositivos simultáneamente- dos euros, mientras que la básica se mantuvo.

La compañía recuerda que entre 2016 y septiembre de 2021 han participado en 70 producciones cinematográficas y han lanzado más de 50 títulos hechos en España, series como Elite, La casa de papel, Alta mar, Valeria o Los favoritos de Midas y películas como Hogar, Orígenes secretos y El practicante.

En el primer semestre de este año han anunciado trece nuevos proyectos, series de ficción como Alma, Feria o El tiempo que te doy, películas como Fuimos canciones y Las Bestias y sus primeros programas de telerrealidad, Insiders y Georgina.

Respecto a las mejoras del servicio destacan la nueva función "reproducir algo", más controles parentales o la posibilidad de "descargas inteligentes", que eliminan un episodio cuando se termina de ver y cargan el siguiente.

