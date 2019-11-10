Público
Nieve carreteras La nieve complica el tráfico en 48 carreteras españolas 

Según la Dirección General de Tráfico, Asturias, León y Burgos han sido las provincias más afectadas. También hay complicaciones en carreteras de Cantabria, Navarra, Ávila, Madrid, Teruel, Granada y La Rioja. 

Un camión quitanieves despeja la calzada de la N-135 en el Puerto de Erro, en una jornada electoral donde la nieve ha hecho acto de presencia fundamentalmente en el norte de la Comunidad Foral. EFE/ Jesús Diges

Un total de 48 carreteras continúan con complicaciones de tráfico debido a la nieve en diversas provincias españolas, sobre todo en Asturias, León y Burgos, según ha indicado a Efe una portavoz de la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT).

También hay complicaciones en carreteras de Cantabria, Navarra, Ávila, Madrid, Teruel, Granada y La Rioja. De la red principal sólo está afectada la A-1 a su paso por Burgos, por la que se puede circular, pero extremando la precaución.
El resto de las vías afectadas pertenecen a la red secundaria. Hay cinco cortadas al tráfico, tres de ellas son puertos de montaña y en 27 es obligatorio el uso de cadenas y neumáticos de invierno.

Las carreteras cortadas son la A4025 en Guejar Sierra (Granada), la CA643 en Puerto de Lunada (Cantabria), la BU570 y la BU571 en ese mismo puerto, pero en la provincia de Burgos y la NA137 en Isaba (Navarra).

Por otro lado, a última hora de la tarde había dificultades para circular en la entrada a Barcelona en la C58 a su paso por Moncada en Cantabria en la A8 sentido Vizcaya y en Córdoba en la A4 sentido Bailén.

