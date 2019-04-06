La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) ha decretado este sábado alerta amarilla por nevadas en zonas de montaña de dieciocho provincias, mientras que la costa gallega está en nivel naranja por fenómenos costeros.
Todas las provincias de Castilla y León, a excepción de Valladolid, tienen alerta amarilla por nieve en zonas de montaña. En la cordillera cantábrica leonesa y en Sanabria (Zamora) se esperan acumulaciones de hasta diez centímetros en 24 horas, el resto de zonas no superarán los ocho centímetros de nieve.
El resto de provincias en riesgo por nieve son las zonas montañosas de Madrid, Cáceres, Lugo, Orense, La Rioja, Guadalajara, Cuenca, Jaén y Granada.
En el caso de Orense, se podrían acumular hasta 15 centímetros de nieve en las inmediaciones de las localidades de A Canda y Padornelo.
La cota de nieve prevista para hoy es en Pirineos 700/1.200 metros subiendo durante el día a 1.000/1.200 metros, en el sudeste 900/1.200 metros subiendo a 1.200/1.600 metros y en el resto de zonas 700/900 metros subiendo a 900/1.200 metros.
La Aemet también ha elevado el nivel a naranja en la costas de A Coruña y Pontevedra por mar combinada. Las costas de Murcia, Almería, Granada y la ciudad de Melilla están en alerta amarilla por fenómenos costeros y Almería y Albacete tienen alerta de nivel amarillo por vientos de hasta 70 kilómetros por hora.
