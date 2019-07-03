La Guardia Civil investiga los huesos que encontró la semana pasada un vecino de la localidad valenciana de Piles en la fosa del triple crimen de Alcásser, que podrían pertenecer a alguna de las chicas que fueron asesinadas en 1992. Según ha adelantado Las Provincias, este miércoles la Unidad de Antropología Forense del Instituto de Medicina Legal de Valencia (IML) ha determinado el origen humano de los restos, aunque no han podido estimar con exactitud la edad o el sexo de los restos óseos.
Vicente B. fue quien descubrió este hallazgo. Acudió a la fosa de la finca de La Romana con su novia para visitar el lugar donde Manuel Ricart y Anglés violaron y asesinaron Miriam, Toñi y Desirée. Allí halló una falange y, al rebuscar entre la tierra, se topó con tres trozos más. Los envolvió en papel de aluminio y se los entregó a la Guardia Civil, que los envió al al laboratorio de criminalística de la Comandancia de Valencia y al Instituto de Medicina Legal.
Ahora el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 6 de Alzira tendrá que determinar si las falanges pertenecen a alguna de las niñas después de que un laboratorio extraiga el ADN de los restos óseos y lo coteje con el de las menores asesinadas. Algo similar ocurrió en el año 2017, cuando se encontró en esa misma zona un diente, pero el mal estado de la pieza no permitió que se pudiera extraer información genética del análisis.
