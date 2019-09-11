Un policía local de Níjar (Almería) ha sostenido este miércoles que el hallazgo por parte de Ana Julia Quezada, la autora confesa de la muerte del niño Gabriel Cruz, de la camiseta del menor le sorprendió y le puso los "pelos de punta" porque cuando supo los detalles le pareció estar ante "un plan".

Ha explicado que esa mañana estuvo en la zona donde Quezada colocó la camiseta con un grupo de compañeros, "no aficionados, son profesionales", y que conocía perfectamente ese lugar porque reside cerca. "Por la tarde, cuando aparece la camiseta, me sorprendió porque yo había pasado ya por la zona".

Al tener conocimiento de esto, se dirigió hasta el lugar del hallazgo en un coche oficial y se encontró con Ángel Cruz, padre del niño con el que tiene amistad desde hace años, y le preguntó por lo ocurrido.

"Me explica dónde apareció la camiseta, me sorprendo y le solicito más información, le voy preguntando cosas porque no me cuadra. Me explica que ha ido allí a petición de Ana. Le sigo preguntando, que por qué esa zona y me comenta que ella sacaba allí a los perros anteriormente con su expareja, que tenía incertidumbre y quería ir a inspeccionarla", ha dicho.

Otro elemento que le extrañó fue que la camiseta estuviese seca y sin manchas, ha añadido.

"Se me ponían los pelos de punta porque me estaba contando un plan, ella fue la que...", ha manifestado el agente sobre los detalles que le dio Ángel Cruz, antes de ser interrumpido por una nueva pregunta de la fiscal.