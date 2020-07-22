Estás leyendo: Dos niños logran escapar de un incendio tirándose por la ventana de un tercer piso en Francia

Los menores, de tres y diez años, se precipitaron desde una altura de 12 metros hacia los brazos de varios vecinos situados debajo del edificio. 

Unas imágenes escalofriantes llegan desde la ciudad de Grenoble (Francia), donde dos niños han logrado escapar de un incendio tirándose por la ventana de un tercer piso.

Los menores, de tres y diez años, se precipitaron desde una altura de 12 metros hacia los brazos de varios vecinos situados debajo del edificio. Los niños resultaron ilesos y fueron trasladados al hospital por inhalación de humo.

El medio francés Le Dauphiné Libéré se hizo eco de estas conmovedoras imágenes, que fueron grabadas desde otra vivienda. 

