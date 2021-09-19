Estás leyendo: "No entendemos cómo pueden autorizarse": organizaciones LGTBI denuncian la marcha neonazi en Chueca

Durante la manifestación, convocada por el grupo ultraderechista Madrid Seguro, se han gritado consignas como "fuera maricas de nuestros barrios", "fuera sidosos de Madrid", "tú no eres español, porque no eres blanco".

Barrio de Chueca durante la celebración del Día Internacional del Orgullo LGTBI. Foto de archivo.
Barrio de Chueca durante la celebración del Día Internacional del Orgullo LGTBI. Foto de archivo. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Respeta LGTBH, en coordinación de La Red LGTBI de Entidades y Empresas por el Apoyo Mutuo en Comunidad de Madrid, han denunciado los discursos de odio y expresiones "vejatorias" y "amenazantes" que se han producido la tarde de este sábado en la manifestación neonazi en el barrio madrileño de Chueca en contra del colectivo LGTBI y han anunciado que presentarán este hecho ante la Fiscalía de Delitos de Odio.

"Desde nuestras organizaciones no entendemos cómo pueden autorizarse este tipo de manifestaciones, aunque somos conscientes del derecho preexistente de manifestación. Sin embargo, al observar este tipo de expresiones lanzadas en la manifestación que son vejatorias y amenazantes para los colectivos LGTBIQA, familiares y allegados deberían de haberse producido la identificación correspondiente por parte de las autoridades, hacia quienes emitían estas consignas, y de la misma manera actuar de oficio ante los más que presumibles delitos de odio por LGTBIfobia, Xenofobia y Serofobia", detalla el comunicado.

Durante la manifestación, convocada por el grupo ultraderechista Madrid Seguro, se han gritado consignas como "fuera maricas de nuestros barrios", "fuera sidosos de Madrid", "tú no eres español, porque no eres blanco".

Es por ello que las organizaciones LGTBI han pedido "unidad social y política democrática" ante los delitos de odio que protejan la "dignidad, las libertades y derechos fundamentales de las víctimas".

Asimismo, han exigido que se logre la "consecución de la protección universal de todas las víctimas" por parte del estado democrático y de derecho.

