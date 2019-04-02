Público
"No hay que ir a una playa de Indonesia para llenarse de lágrimas": el vídeo viral que denuncia el problema del plástico

María Celma, fundadora del movimiento por la limpieza marina Océano Limpio Tenerife, denuncia conmovida desde una playa canaria el uso de este material. La orilla de Playa Grande, situada en El Porís, aparece cubierta de residuos.

Un instante del vídeo de María Celma con el que ha denunciado el uso de plásticos.

La enorme cantidad de plástico que contiene el Pacífico podría –según datos de la revista Nature– cubrir hasta tres veces la extensión de Francia. Si la comparación les ha parecido suficientemente contundente, no dejen de ver este vídeo que les mostramos y que se ha viralizado a través de Whatsapp, Facebook y Twitter.

No cabe duda, una imagen vale más que mil palabras, y si además sirve para concienciar al personal del problema de los plásticos, mucho mejor. En la secuencia que les presentamos –grabada el pasado 24 de marzo– vemos la orilla de Playa Grande, situada en El Porís (Tenerife), cubierta de restos de botellas, cubiertos y platos.

Las imágenes fueron recogidas por María Celma, fundadora del movimiento por la limpieza marina Océano Limpio Tenerife. Su voz, conmovida por el triste hallazgo, reivindica la necesidad de concienciar a la gente en el uso de plásticos: "No hace falta irte a una playa de Indonesia para que se te llenen los ojos de lágrimas".

