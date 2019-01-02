Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Nochevieja Detenidos por hacerse fotos con una pistola de juguete antes de las campanadas en Sol

Los jóvenes generaron cierta alarma entre quienes frecuentaban la céntrica plaza madrileña horas antes de tomar las uvas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La detención se produjo antes de las campanadas de fin de año en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid. / EFE

La detención se produjo antes de las campanadas de fin de año en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid. / EFE

La Policía Nacional procedió a la detención de dos jóvenes que se estaban haciendo fotografías en la Puerta del Sol horas antes de las uvas de Nochevieja con una pistola simulada, según fuentes policiales.

Los arrestados estaban debajo del árbol de Navidad haciéndose fotos sobre las 20.30 horas del lunes con una pistola de bolas de plástico, lo que generó cierta alarma entre los viandantes que estaban en la zona momentos antes de las uvas de Nochevieja al creer que podría tratarse de un arma auténtica.

Agentes de Policía Nacional se personaron en este enclave de la céntrica plaza madrileña y detuvo a un joven, de 19 años y nacionalidad libia, y a otro de origen magrebí y unos 21 años.

El primero de los arrestados está en tratamiento psicológico y el segundo es solicitante de asilo en España. Ambos están acusados de desórdenes públicos, según han indicado fuentes policiales en relación a la información adelantada por Vozpopuli.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad