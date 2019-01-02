La Policía Nacional procedió a la detención de dos jóvenes que se estaban haciendo fotografías en la Puerta del Sol horas antes de las uvas de Nochevieja con una pistola simulada, según fuentes policiales.
Los arrestados estaban debajo del árbol de Navidad haciéndose fotos sobre las 20.30 horas del lunes con una pistola de bolas de plástico, lo que generó cierta alarma entre los viandantes que estaban en la zona momentos antes de las uvas de Nochevieja al creer que podría tratarse de un arma auténtica.
Agentes de Policía Nacional se personaron en este enclave de la céntrica plaza madrileña y detuvo a un joven, de 19 años y nacionalidad libia, y a otro de origen magrebí y unos 21 años.
El primero de los arrestados está en tratamiento psicológico y el segundo es solicitante de asilo en España. Ambos están acusados de desórdenes públicos, según han indicado fuentes policiales en relación a la información adelantada por Vozpopuli.
