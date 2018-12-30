Llega la celebración de Nochevieja y más de 20 millones de españoles lo harán fuera de sus hogares, según los datos de la Federación de Asociaciones de Ocio Nocturno de España (FASYDE).
Junto con las 20.000 fiestas en discotecas y locales de ocio, también destacan las más de 15.000 casas rurales, en las se reúnen los grupos de amigos y familias, los cerca de 30.000 cotillones organizados en restaurantes y hoteles y las más de 10.000 campanadas de las plazas de los pueblos organizadas por los Ayuntamientos u otros tipos de colectivos.
Para evitar disgustos, la Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios (OCU) recomienda comprar las entradas en establecimientos y páginas web de confianza para evitar la reventa.
La OCU también recuerda que si el evento se cancela o suspende, los consumidores tienen derecho a exigir su dinero. Además añade que es recomendable conservar todos los documentos por si hay algún tipo de problema con la venta de entradas.
Por su parte, desde el servicio de Emergencias 112 aconsejan conocer el aforo y comprobar las salidas de emergencia de los establecimientos ya que es exigible este tipo de información, así como una visita previa al local para comprobar los requisitos de seguridad establecidos.
En caso de evacuación por cualquier tipo de incidente, hay que mantener la calma y evitar correr para no producir avalanchas, así como seguir las indicaciones de los servicios del orden y seguridad del evento, las autoridades u operativos que intervengan en el control de la situación.
