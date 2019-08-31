Público
Normalidad en la segunda jornada de huelga de trabajadores de Iberia en Barajas y El Prat

Los trabajadores de tierra de esta compañía reclaman un nuevo plan de empleo que termine con el que los sindicatos han calificado como una "perpetua eventualidad", y a ellos se sumará el personal de Ryanair a partir de este domingo.

30/08/2019.- Pasajeros en la estación de Sants de Barcelona durante una nueva jornada de paros. / EFE/Alejandro García

La segunda jornada de huelga del personal de tierra de Iberia ha comenzado con un seguimiento de los paros de menos del 20% y normalidad en los aeropuertos de Barajas (Madrid) y El Prat (Barcelona), según la compañía, que afirma que se están cumpliendo los servicios mínimos y se han atendido 167 vuelos.

A las 8.30 horas, el seguimiento del paro convocado por UGT era del 18,06% en Barajas y del 12,37% en el caso del Prat, según las cifras que apunta la compañía aérea en un comunicado.

En Madrid se han gestionado desde primera hora de la mañana un total de 71 vuelos -26 salidas y 45 llegadas-, mientras que en el caso de Barcelona, donde también se lleva a cabo un paro indefinido de los vigilantes de seguridad, la cifra asciende a 96 vuelos -53 salidas y 42 llegadas-.

Los trabajadores de tierra de esta compañía reclaman un nuevo plan de empleo que termine con el que los sindicatos han calificado como una "perpetua eventualidad", y a ellos se sumará el personal de Ryanair a partir de este domingo, con diversos paros a lo largo del mes de septiembre.

El balance de la primera jornada de huelga se saldó con 58 vuelos cancelados en ambos aeropuertos. Se espera que el total de cancelaciones para este sábado sea de 44 vuelos.

