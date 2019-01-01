Público
La agenda del rey Juan Carlos en 2018 y otras cuatro noticias que no puedes perderte hoy, miércoles 2 de enero de 2019

Os proponemos cinco noticias para comenzar bien informado el día

Juan Carlos presidió, desde el Palco Real de la Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas, la tradicional corrida de la Beneficencia de la Feria de San Isidro, en la que Antonio Ferrera, Miguel Ángel Perera y Ginés Marín lidiaron toros de la ganadería de Alcurrucén.-

La agenda del rey Juan Carlos: toros, misas, fútbol e inauguraciones a 8.093 euros por acto oficial

El monarca emérito recibe una asignación anual de los Presupuestos de 194.232 euros y ha participado en 24 actos durante 2018. Por su parte, Felipe VI tuvo 187 actos oficiales y cobró de las arcas públicas 242.769 euros.

2019, el año en el que la extrema derecha llegará a las instituciones

La irrupción de Vox en el escenario estatal preocupa a distintos expertos. En los próximos meses, su discurso ultraconservador y xenófobo se colará en ayuntamientos, parlamentos autonómicos y en el Congreso.

El ultraderechista Bolsonaro asume el Gobierno de Brasil y promete "rescatar al país de las amarras ideológicas"

En su primer discurso tras jurar el cargo, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, afirmó también que su Gobierno es una oportunidad para "combatir la ideología de género", "unir al pueblo" y darle "valor a las familias".

Carolina, la primera española del año es aragonesa y nació con las campanadas

Carolina se ha anticipado en cinco minutos a Lucas, el primer bebé andaluz, que ha nacido en el Hospital Materno Infantil de Málaga, y en seis minutos a Lola, la primera valenciana, nacida en el Hospital de Dènia (Alicante).

La NASA hace historia al sobrevolar el objeto celeste más lejano jamás explorado

La sonda New Horizons fotografía el asteroide 'Ultima Thule, que se encuentra a 6 horas y 7 minutos luz de la Tierra, en pleno cinturón de Kuiper

