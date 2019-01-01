La agenda del rey Juan Carlos en 2018 y otras cuatro noticias que no puedes perderte hoy, miércoles 2 de enero de 2019

La agenda del rey Juan Carlos: toros, misas, fútbol e inauguraciones a 8.093 euros por acto oficial
El monarca emérito recibe una asignación anual de los Presupuestos de 194.232 euros y ha participado en 24 actos durante 2018. Por su parte, Felipe VI tuvo 187 actos oficiales y cobró de las arcas públicas 242.769 euros.
2019, el año en el que la extrema derecha llegará a las instituciones
La irrupción de Vox en el escenario estatal preocupa a distintos expertos. En los próximos meses, su discurso ultraconservador y xenófobo se colará en ayuntamientos, parlamentos autonómicos y en el Congreso.
El ultraderechista Bolsonaro asume el Gobierno de Brasil y promete "rescatar al país de las amarras ideológicas"
En su primer discurso tras jurar el cargo, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, afirmó también que su Gobierno es una oportunidad para "combatir la ideología de género", "unir al pueblo" y darle "valor a las familias".
Carolina, la primera española del año es aragonesa y nació con las campanadas
Carolina se ha anticipado en cinco minutos a Lucas, el primer bebé andaluz, que ha nacido en el Hospital Materno Infantil de Málaga, y en seis minutos a Lola, la primera valenciana, nacida en el Hospital de Dènia (Alicante).
La NASA hace historia al sobrevolar el objeto celeste más lejano jamás explorado
La sonda New Horizons fotografía el asteroide 'Ultima Thule, que se encuentra a 6 horas y 7 minutos luz de la Tierra, en pleno cinturón de Kuiper
